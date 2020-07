Police use a water cannon to disperse protesters blocking a road during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 July 2020. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

The second wave of COVID-19 is sowing growing discontent in Israel, where thousands of people protested Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's increasingly questioned management of the crisis.

Protests took place across the country, while the largest were in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. EFE-EPA