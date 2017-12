Israeli protestors hold signs reading "Fed up with corruption" during a protest against government corruption in Jerusalem on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israelis protest government corruption in Jerusalem on Dec. 23, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in Jerusalem's Zion Square to protest against government corruption and call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation, given that he is under investigation for alleged corruption. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Zionist Strategies Institute chairman Yoaz Hendel (C), organizer of the demonstration during a protest against government corruption in Jerusalem on Dec. 23, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in Jerusalem's Zion Square to protest government corruption and call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Thousands of Israelis turned out on Saturday to protest corruption in the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, where they demanded measures be taken against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About 500 people attended the demonstration in Jerusalem, which was called by rightist groups, while in Tel Aviv protesters have taken to the streets each Saturday for the past four weeks to express their opposition to political corruption, the daily Haaretz reported.