Young Ultra Orthodox Jews prepare a large bonfire in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Israel, May 22, 2019, during the commemoration the holy day of Lag Ba'Omer. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Ultra Orthodox Jewish kids cover their faces with cardboard against the heat of a large bonfire in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem, Israel, May 22, 2019, during the commemoration the holy day of Lag Ba'Omer. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

With songs, dances and bonfires nearly half a million Jews on Wednesday marked the celebration of Lag BaOmer on Mount Meron in Galilee, a small hill that becomes the center of the country for a few hours on this Jewish festival.

A festive crowd expectantly waited for a rabbi to light a bonfire made of cotton at the site of the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, considered a great sage and mystic who revealed the secrets of "Kabbalah" (Jewish mysticism) on the day of his death in the 2nd century.