A Kosovan Albanian holds a banner with portrait of former US president Bill Clinton during the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of ending the war in Pristina, Kosovo, 12 June 2019. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kosovan Albanians hold a book of former US president Bill Clinton while attending the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of ending the war in Pristina, Kosovo, 12 June 2019. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Former US president Bill Clinton (C) hugs a Kosovan Albanian boy during the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of ending the war in Pristina, Kosovo, 12 June 2019. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Former US president Bill Clinton (C) posing with Kosovan Albanians during the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of ending the war in Pristina, Kosovo, 12 June 2019. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Thousands of people gathered in the center of Pristina to mark the 20th anniversary of the end of the Kosovo War on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by former United States President Bill Clinton and several international dignitaries.

Clinton led the NATO international coalition that bombed what was Yugoslavia at the time to avoid an ethnic cleansing in Kosovo.