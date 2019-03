Police attempt to disperse lawyers trying to force their way during protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika mandate in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Thousands of lawyers from all over Algeria gathered Saturday in the center of capital Algiers demanding to bring down the whole regime of current president.

The demonstrators singled out long-serving President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and his close associates as those responsible for the acute economic crisis the country has been suffering from since 2014.