Some 4,000 bridal couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Some 4,000 bridal couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

British tenor Paul Potts (C) performs during a mass wedding ceremony at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Some 4,000 bridal couples take part in a mass wedding ceremony at the CheongShim Peace World Center in Gapyeong-gun, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Thousands of members of the Unification Church tied the knot on Monday in a mass wedding ceremony at Cheongshim Peace World Center in Gapyeong-gun, northeast of the capital Seoul.

The gathered church members, who traveled from all over the world for the ceremony, were entertained with dancing performances and pyrotechnics, as well as a rendition of Neapolitan song “O Sole Mio” by British tenor and winner of the first series of Britain’s Got Talent, Paul Potts, an epa-efe journalist reports.