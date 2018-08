Thousands of people march in Managua on Aug. 15, 2018, to demand that the Nicaraguan government release all "political prisoners" jailed within the context of the country's socio-political crisis. EFE-EPA/Jorge Torres

Some 5,000 Nicaraguans took to the streets of Manague on Wednesday to demand that the Daniel Ortega government immediately release everyone who has been jailed during the socio-political crisis besetting the country since April 18, and calling for "peace and justice for Nicaragua," a young activist told ACAN-EFE.

Douglas Mata said that "It's urgent that all those people who were arrested just for thinking differently to the way established by the government be released."