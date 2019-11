Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, head of Islamic political party Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam, gathers as the party supporters reach their final destination of protest match, in Islamabad, Pakistan, 01 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Tens of thousands of people in Pakistan protested on Friday to demand the resignation of prime minister Imran Khan, who faces accusations of fraud during his successful election campaign in 2018.

"I give you a two-day deadline to resign”, said Fazlur Rehman, president of the the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party which organized the rally.