Sympathizers of Daniel Ortega and the Sandinista Front march to support the government, in Managua, Nicaragua, on July 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Thousands of Sandinistas took to the streets in Nicaragua on Saturday to support President Daniel Ortega and express their repudiation of the "coupmongers," as the president calls those citizens who have been protesting against his government since April 18, a crisis that has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

On foot, on motorscooters and in vehicles, thousands of government sympathizers, including public employees and National Police officers, marched from the outskirts of the state-run National Autonomous University of Nicaragua to the Hugo Chavez Rotunda, a trek of some five kilometers (3.1 miles.