People take pictures as Orthodox Christian pilgrims perform baptisms at Qasr al-Yahud baptism site on the Jordan River, during the Epiphany Day, near the West Bank city of Jericho, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Thousands of Christian pilgrims took part in a massive baptism held by the Orthodox church at a famed baptismal site on the Jordan River near the Palestinian city of Jericho, as documented by an efe-epa journalist Friday.

Theophilos III, the Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem, presided over the ritual that took place at Qasr al-Yahud, the location on the river Jordan where, according to the Gospels of the Christian Bible, Jesus Christ was baptized in roughly the year 30 CE.