Palestinians gather to mark the year anniversary on the March of Return at the security fence next to Nahal Oz, facing the Gaza neighborhood of Shjaaia, Mar. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI

Thousands of Palestinians on Saturday began to gather near the Gaza-Israel border to mark the Great March of Return's first anniversary while the Israeli army reinforced its presence in case clashes broke out.

From early on the morning, food stalls were set up with chairs under canopies and street vendors tried to evoke the festive atmosphere in which the protesters kicked off one year ago and have been repeated every Friday to demand Palestinians' right to return to their ancestral land and an end to the blockade Israel has imposed on the strip since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the enclave.