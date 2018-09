Friends and relatives of the 43 education students that went missing four years ago in Ayotzinapa participate in a protest in Mexico City, Mexico, 26 September 2018. Thousands of people rallied at the capital to demand justice four years after 43 students of the teacher's school of Ayotzinapa disappeared in Guerrero. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

Thousands of people took over the center of Mexico City on Wednesday to demand justice for the 43 students of the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College who went missing on the same day four years ago.

"We value the effort of the people who have been with us because it is an important demand, if this movement fails, the bad people win," Felipe de la Cruz, spokesperson for the parents of the disappeared students, told EFE.