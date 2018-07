An old woman takes care her grandson as residents take shelter inside a pagoda which is turned into a temporary evacuation center at Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Residents take shelter inside a pagoda which is turned into a temporary evacuation center at Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Residents use a boat to pass through flooded road at Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

People walk through a flooded road at Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, Jul. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Thousands of people in Myanmar seek shelter from floods, heavy rains

Heavy rains and floods have seen thousands of people evacuated to shelters in eastern Myanmar's Kayin State.

In Hpa-An Township, about 160 kilometers east of the former capital of Yangon, a local sports center and a pagoda were each housing more than 1,000 people, an efe-epa journalist reports.