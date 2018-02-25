Ksenia Sobchak (C) marches with other participants during a demonstration devoted to Boris Nemtsov's memory in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Alexei Navalny (2-L) walks with other participants carrying national flags and portraits during a demonstration devoted to Boris Nemtsov's memory in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Thousands of people marched Sunday through the streets of Moscow to commemorate an opposition leader killed three years ago and to demand that authorities find the people behind his murder.

Boris Nemtsov, who was Russia's deputy prime minister between 1997-98 and a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot six times in the back on Feb. 27, 2015 while crossing a bridge near the Kremlin, in downtown Moscow, just two days before he was due to take part in a mass rally against Russian involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.