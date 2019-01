People gather for the annual New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square in New York, New York, USA, Dec 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/GO NAKAMURA

Thousands of people bid farewell to 2018 and welcomed 2019 in the rain at the emblematic Times Square in New York, accompanied by a colorful cloud of confetti and the drop of the iconic crystal ball.

The ball, which is more than three and a half meters in diameter, slid down during the last 60 seconds of 2018 in the midst of shouting and applause from the crowd, after which Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" boomed out.