Thousands of Peruvians wait in line on April 18, 2019, at the Casa del Pueblo in Lima to pay their last respects to former President Alan Garcia, who committed suicide earlier in the week as police were about to arrest him for taking bribes in the Odebrecht scandal. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Cavero

Thousands of Peruvians wait in line on April 18, 2019, at the Casa del Pueblo in Lima to pay their last respects to former President Alan Garcia, who committed suicide earlier in the week as police were about to arrest him for taking bribes in the Odebrecht scandal. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Cavero

Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani attends the wake for former Peruvian President Alan Garcia on April 18, 2019, at the Casa del Pueblo in Lima. Garcia committed suicide earlier in the week as police were about to arrest him for taking bribes in the Odebrecht scandal. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Cavero

The children of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia attend his wake on April 18, 2019, at the Casa del Pueblo in Lima. Garcia committed suicide earlier in the week as police were about to arrest him for taking bribes in the Odebrecht scandal. EFE-EPA/ Eduardo Cavero

Thousands of Peruvians gathered on Thursday to say their last goodbyes to former President Alan Garcia, dead at 69 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at the headquarters of his party, a site chosen by his family for his wake in lieu of any official honors.

Starting early Thursday morning, supporters of the Peruvian Aprista Party (PAP) began arriving at the wake at the Casa del Pueblo carrying flowers and white handkerchiefs.