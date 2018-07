Phnom Penh Municipal Governor Khuong Sreng gives a speech to police officers during a mobilization event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Thousands of police officers joined a mobilization event Wednesday in the Cambodian capital, just a few days before the country holds its general elections.

More than 4,100 officers, many of them armed with automatic rifles and wearing riot gear, took part in the exercise at Phnom Penh's Olympic Stadium, an efe-epa journalist reports.