Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Soldier look down on protesters demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-/STR

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 11,l 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Demonstrators take part in a protest demanding the departure of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir as they wait for an announcement outside the Sudanese Army headquarters in Khartoum, Sudan, Apr. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Thousands of people on Thursday descended on the Sudanese military headquarters in the capital Khartoum amid speculation that the embattled president, Omar al-Bashir, would step down following months of pressure from protesters and rumors of a brewing military coup.

Sudan state TV announced in the early hours of the morning that the Sudanese Armed Forces were to make an official announcement, fueling talk of an imminent coup.