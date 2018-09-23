Nicaraguan Presient Daniel Ortega (C) poses with boxer Roman 'El Chocolatito' Gonzalez (L) and WBO 112-pound champion Cristofer Gonzalez (R) during an act with sympathizers, in Managua, Nicaragua, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Thousands of Sandinistas marched on the streets of Managua Saturday to express their support for President Daniel Ortega and demand justice for the 198 dead, according to official figures, amid protests against the government since April.

The demonstration, which had as its theme "Death to Somocismo, Rigoberto hero of love", also served to honor the poet Rigoberto López Pérez, who 62 years ago killed General and former President Anastasio Somoza García, considered a dictator by Nicaraguans, according to the organizers.