Thousands of people take part in a march demanding a second independence referendum for Scotland in Glasgow, United Kingdom, May 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/REMEI CALABUIG

At least 35,000 people from across Scotland took part on Saturday in a massive march in Glasgow calling for a second referendum on the country's independence from the United Kingdom.

The pro-independence civic platform "All Under One Banner," which organizes the annual event, had hoped to double the number of attendees seen at last year's rally, which then gathered some 20,000 peaceful protesters clamoring for another chance at the ballot box.