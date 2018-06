Tourists visit a beach at the end of the May holidays, popularly known as 'Golden Week', on the southern resort island of Jeju, South Korea, May 7, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Conflict-affected Yemeni children and women take shelter at an evacuation center in Sana’a after their families fled home in the war-torn city of Hodeidah, in Sana’a, Yemen, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

A couple stands along the shoreline at Geumneung Beach, Jeju island, South Korea, May 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

By late Monday, over 408,000 South Koreans had signed an online petition against hundreds of refugees from Yemen who have arrived on Jeju island seeking asylum.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 500 Yemeni citizens fleeing their war-torn country have arrived on Jeju, which grants automatic 90-day visas on arrival to boost tourism, unlike the rest of the country.