People march through the streets during a demonstration demanding a stop to the Queensland Adani coal mining project, in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS PAVLICH

People march through the streets during a protest demanding a stop to the Queensland Adani coal mining project, in Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELLEN SMITH

People protest during a demonstration demanding action on climate change and a stop to the Adani coal mining project in Queensland, outside Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Australia, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

Thousands of student demonstrators took to the streets of Australia’s main cities on Saturday in the latest protest against the planned construction of a coal mine in the northeastern state of Queensland.

The protesters called on the Australian government to halt a coal mining project by Indian conglomerate Adani, which last month said construction would begin “imminently”.