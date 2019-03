Thousands of school students from across Sydney attend the global #ClimateStrike rally at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Thousands of school students skipped class on Friday to take to the streets in about 60 cities across Australia to demand action on climate change as part of a global youth campaign.

At one of the largest protests in Sydney, the protesters held up banners with slogans such as "The seas are rising and so are we", "You're burning our future" and "There is no planet B".