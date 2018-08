Foreign and domestic tourists evacuated from Gili island in Lombok following the earthquake, arrive at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Foreign and domestic tourists evacuated from Gili island in Lombok following the earthquake, arrive at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Foreign and domestic tourists evacuated from Gili island in Lombok following the earthquake, arrive at Benoa port in Bali, Indonesia, Aug. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Thousands of survivors were waiting for food, water and tents on Wednesday after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the island of Lombok on Aug. 5 in the south-central region of Indonesia, leaving at least 105 people dead and about 200 injured.

Thousands of tourists are gradually leaving the island by boat and plane, after they sought shelter in the airport or on the beaches.