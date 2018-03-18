A Russian army medic treats a man from the rebels-held the Eastern Ghouta after walking out of the rebels-held Eastern Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrians push a man on wheelchair as they walk out of the rebels-held Eastern Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A Syrian woman holds her child as people walk out of the rebels-held Eastern Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A shepherd from the rebels-held the Eastern Ghouta leads his sheep as people walk out of the rebels-held Eastern Ghouta in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Thousands of fleeing civilians continued to pour out of the besieged rebel stronghold of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus via humanitarian corridors monitored by the Syrian military and allied Russian forces, a war monitor and the Syrian government said on Sunday.

A total of 50,000 evacuees had left Eastern Ghouta in the last 72 hours, with thousands of people making their way out on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syria's state news agency.