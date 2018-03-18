Thousands of fleeing civilians continued to pour out of the besieged rebel stronghold of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus via humanitarian corridors monitored by the Syrian military and allied Russian forces, a war monitor and the Syrian government said on Sunday.
A total of 50,000 evacuees had left Eastern Ghouta in the last 72 hours, with thousands of people making their way out on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syria's state news agency.