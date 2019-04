Thousands of Ukrainians fed up by the seemingly endless war in the Donbass region cross the frontline daily to buy food, visit family and collection pension payments.

"We are at the Stanitsia Luhanska checkpoint, which is the only one that exists in the entire province of Luhansk for the population to cross from the zone controlled by the Ukrainian Army to the one controlled by the separatists," Noelia Dotsenko, a Ukraine border guard spokeswoman, told Efe.