Thousands of sympathizers of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro march this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Caracas to express their support in the wake of a failed attack that the head of state blames on Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Thousands of sympathizers of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marched this Monday in Caracas to express their support in the wake of a failed attack that the head of state blamed on Colombian counterpart Juan Manuel Santos.

The march, called by the ruling leftist PSUV party and promoted on state television, set out from the downtown area of the Venezuelan capital on its way to the presidential palace of Miraflores, where Maduro was expected to give a speech.