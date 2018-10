Thousands of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro march in downtown Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Thousands of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro marched Friday in downtown Caracas for social peace in the Andean nation.

"This is a march for peace, a real peace, a peace that will offer Venezuelans a future of tranquility and prosperity," National Constituent Assembly speaker Diosdado Cabello told reporters moments before the march began.