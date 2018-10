Protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Protestors against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh demonstrate in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

Thousands of women marched Thursday toward the US Supreme Court to protest President Donald Trump's nominee for the court, Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by several women of committing sexual assault.

Two days before the Senate is due to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation, women marched in downtown Washington DC to chant slogans in defense of sexual assault victims and against Trump's candidate for the Supreme Court.