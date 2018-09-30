Brazilian women hold placards with the image of the candidate to Brazil presidency for the Liberal Social Party (PSL) Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler (R) during a demonstration against Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A Brazilian woman holds a placard reading 'Not him' during a demonstration against the candidate to Brazil presidency for the Liberal Social Party (PSL) Jair Bolsonaro, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Under the slogan “Not Him” (Ele Nao), thousands of women across Brazil marched on Saturday to protest far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, who is leading in polls ahead of the upcoming presidential elections and was released from hospital on Saturday three weeks after being stabbed.

On his first day out of the hospital, Bolsonaro responded to the women's protest with characteristic statements, considered by many to be chauvinist, racist and homophobic, although the former military captain also received support in a number of events held by his sympathizers.