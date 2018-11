A woman attends a demonstration against violence towards women in Santiago, Chile, 22 November 2018. Some 1,500 people participated in the demonstration, which was held in the lead up to International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which will be held on 25 November. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Thousands of people on Thursday marched against male violence in downtown Santiago as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which will be commemorated on Nov. 25.

The demonstration, which started near the Presidential Palace, continued along one side of the main avenue Alameda and passed in front of the governments headquarters to the Plaza Los Heroes.