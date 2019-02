Indian job applicants, students and activists from various organizations hold placards as they protest against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) led Indian Government in New Delhi, India, Feb. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Thousands of young people, including university students, took to the streets of India's capital New Delhi on Thursday to protest against rising unemployment, ahead of general elections scheduled for April.

The demonstrators denounced the rise in unemployment across the country, and urged that the elections focus not on "religion or caste" but on workers' demands and rights, Sunny Singh, spokesperson of Disha Students Organization, one of the organizers of the protest, told EFE.