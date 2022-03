Indigenous supporters of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the municipality of San Cristobal de las Casas, state of Chiapas, Mexico 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos López

Thousands of indigenous supporters of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) marched on Sunday against "all capitalist wars" in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, where they showed solidarity with Ukraine.

The Zapatistas marched in the emblematic cities that the guerrillas took in 1994: San Cristóbal de las Casas, Palenque, Margaritas and Ocosingo, where they demanded an end to the war in Ukraine but also conflict in Palestine, Kurdistan, Syria and Chile.