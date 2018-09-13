Thousands of people march in Buenos Aires to demand that the Argentine government put an end to economic austerity and declare a state of emergency in response to malnutrition, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Thousands of people paralyzed Buenos Aires Wednesday with protests and soup kitchen events to demand that the Argentine government put an end to economic austerity and declare a state of emergency in response to malnutrition in a country that is among the world's leading agricultural exporters.

"We are close to being a country that produces food for 400 million people yet suffers hunger in its poorest neighborhoods, putting social peace at risk," Daniel Menendez, head of Barrios de Pie (Neighborhoods Stand Up), told EFE.