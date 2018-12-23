Lebanese army soldiers try to open Hamra Street as Lebanese activists from civil society block it during a 'Yellow Vests' protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

A Lebanese activist from civil society carries a placard in Arabic, which reads "I did not bring out the evil, nor the bad, nor the unjust nor the corrupt, but I went out to seek reform in the nation of my grandfather," a quote from Imam Husayn Ibn Ali, grandson of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, during a 'Yellow Vests' protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese activists from civil society shout slogans, hold placards and Lebanese flags as they gather for a 'Yellow Vests' protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Thousands of Lebanese activists from civil society on Sunday took part in a "Yellow Vests" protest in Beirut, as well as other cities like Tripoli and Sour (Tyre), to highlight poof living conditions and political circumstances in the Arab country.

Around 1,500-2,000 protesters gathered in downtown Beirut, closing down the touristic district of Hamra, in a Lebanese version of the so-called "Yellow Vests" protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation but copies recent French protests.