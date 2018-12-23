Thousands of Lebanese activists from civil society on Sunday took part in a "Yellow Vests" protest in Beirut, as well as other cities like Tripoli and Sour (Tyre), to highlight poof living conditions and political circumstances in the Arab country.
Around 1,500-2,000 protesters gathered in downtown Beirut, closing down the touristic district of Hamra, in a Lebanese version of the so-called "Yellow Vests" protest movement, which reportedly has no political affiliation but copies recent French protests.