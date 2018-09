Vietnam's acting President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (L) stands next to the vehicle pulling the coffin of the Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang during his funeral at the national funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

People react during the national funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang at the national funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows Chairwoman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (C-L), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (C-R) along with soldiers carrying the coffin of late President Tran Dai Quang to an artillery cart at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA/-EFEVIETNAM NEWS AGENCY /HANDOUT

Soldiers place the coffin of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang on to an artillery cart at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG

Thousands of Vietnamese on Thursday paid tribute to their deceased president in Hanoi on the second day of his two-day state funeral.

Tran Dai Quang's funeral procession passed through the centre of the capital before the burial in his native Ninh Binh province.