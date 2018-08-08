A handout photo made available by the Press Information Bureau Government of India shows the Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi (R) and M.K. Stalin (R), son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) political party's chief M Karunanidhi, at Chennai, India, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Press Information Bureau Government of India shows Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi (R) pays tributes at the mortal remains of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) political party chief M Karunanidhi, at Chennai, India, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT

Politicians from different parties, top government officials and thousands of citizens gathered on Wednesday in a southern Indian city to pay their last respects to M. Karunanidhi, a prominent leader of the Dravida movement who fought against caste-based hegemony.

People gathered at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai, capital of the Tamil Nadu province, to pay tribute to the leader of the regional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party, as his body, which was wrapped in the Indian national flag, was put on display in a glass casket.