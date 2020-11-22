Thousands protest against Guatemalan govt, set fire to Congress

A man protests in front of the Guatemalan Congress in flames caused by protesters who protest against the Government of President Alejandro Giammattei in Guatemala City, Guatemala 21 November 2020. . EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

A demonstrator is assisted by emergency personnel during an anti-government protest in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Demonstrators set on fire an office of the Congress building during an anti-government protest in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Police clash with protesters during an anti-government protest in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Part of the Guatemalan congress building is set on fire during an anti-government protest in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba