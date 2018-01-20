A general view of a demonstration for healthy food and better agriculture conditions unter the title 'We are fed up!' ('Wir haben es satt!') on the sidelines of the current International Green Week (IGW) agricultural fair, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Activists use megaphones and steel barrel drums to chant their slogans during a demonstration for healthy food and better agriculture conditions unter the title 'We are fed up!' ('Wir haben es satt!') on the sidelines of the current International Green Week (IGW) agricultural fair, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

A participant wearing a cow costume holds a poster reading: 'I am not a machine' during a demonstration for healthy food and better agriculture conditions unter the title 'We are fed up!' ('Wir haben es satt!') on the sidelines of the current International Green Week (IGW) agricultural fair, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE

Thousands of protesters packed the streets of Berlin on Saturday to voice their support for agricultural reform that would protect against the over-industrialization of the farming sector and end the use of glyphosates in herbicides.

Under placards emblazoned with "we are fed up," the dense crowds of activists and farmers marched on the Brandenburg gate in a what was a huge show of support for healthy produce and improved working conditions in the agricultural industry in an event that coincided with International Green Week, which was being hosted by the German capital.