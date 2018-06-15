Hundreds participate in a rally in Los Angeles, California, USA, 14 June 2018, to express their rejection of the Donald Trump government's decision to separate immigrant families detained at the border, which they described as 'inhumane' and 'immoral.' EFE-EPA/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Thursday in almost 80 cities across the United States to condemn the government's decision to separate immigrant families arrested at the border.

"This call is not only for the government but also for the American society so that they will understand that what we are doing to these children and these mothers is inhumane," Karla Estrada, founder of UndocuTravelers, one of the groups participating in the nationwide protest convened by the Families Belong Together organization, told EFE.