People carry a banner reading No to Black and Blue," in reference to the governing coalition, as they take part in a protest against the new coalition government between the Austrian Peoples Party (OeVP) and the right-wing Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) in Vienna, Austria, 13 January 2018. About 20,000 people took part in the demonstration organized by NGOs, refugee initiatives and political and civic organizations to protest against racism and planned cuts to benefits for asylum seekers by the new Austrian government. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Thousands of people took to the streets of Vienna on Saturday to protest the sudden turn towards ultranationalist positions they felt the coalition government had taken.

Austria is currently ruled by a coalition formed by the conservative Austrian People's Party (OVP) and the euroskeptic and anti-immigration Liberal Party (FPO).