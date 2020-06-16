efe-epaAtlanta/Washington

Thousands of people took to the streets in Atlanta on Monday to protest the death three days earlier of another African American man at the hands of a white police officer, with the victim's family demanding justice and changes in police procedures and protocols.

The so-called "March for Justice" proceeded peacefully outside the Georgia capital in downtown Atlanta to - organizers said - urge lawmakers to immediately confront and deal with systematic failures in the penal justice and electoral systems.