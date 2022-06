A young boy rides on his father's shoulders in a March For Our Lives demonstration against gun violence in Atlanta on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

People hold placards while participating in a March For Our Lives demonstration against gun violence in Atlanta on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Parkland massacre survivor and March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg addresses a rally in favor of gun control on the National Mall in Washington on 11 June 2022. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Thousands gather on the National Mall in Washington on 11 June 2022 for a rally in favor of gun control organized by the group March For Our Lives, which said that more than 300 events were planned nationwide. EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

Marches and rallies took place across the United States on Saturday to demand action on gun control in the wake of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.

March for Our Lives (MFOL), an organization created by students who survived the February 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida, said that more than 300 events were planned in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, and rural areas of the Midwest and South.