Protesters pretend to be dead during a symbolic protest that rejects the murder of the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A man holds a poster with a drawing representing the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco in which it reads 'Who killed Marielle?' during a symbolic protest that rejects her murder in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Protesters walk with a sign that reads the phrase 'Marielle Vive' during a symbolic protest that rejects the murder of the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A woman drops a liquid that represents blood on her arms during a symbolic protest that rejects the murder of the Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A view of an artistic portrait of Brazilian councilwoman Marielle Franco painted on the wall where she was murdered, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO SAYAO

Thousands of people in different cities across Brazil took to the streets on Tuesday, to protest for justice and pay tribute to the Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco and her driver Anderson Gomes, who were murdered last week in that city.

Amongst around 30,000 people, gathered in the center of Rio, Anielle Silva, Franco's sister, said in a protest named "Who killed Marielle?" that she "bears a grudge" against her sister's death.