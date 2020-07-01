Gaza (-), 01/07/2020.- Palestinians protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Gaza City, 01 July 2020. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians wave their flags as they protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Gaza City, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Thousands of Palestinians protested in the streets of Gaza on Wednesday over the Israeli government's plan to annex parts of occupied territory in the West Bank.