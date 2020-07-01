Thousands of Palestinians protested in the streets of Gaza on Wednesday over the Israeli government's plan to annex parts of occupied territory in the West Bank.
Thousands protest in Gaza against Israel's West Bank annexation plans
Palestinians wave their flags as they protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Gaza City, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Palestinians protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Gaza City, 01 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
Gaza (-), 01/07/2020.- Palestinians protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Gaza City, 01 July 2020. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
