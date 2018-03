Protestors from Ghana are seen through a window frame as they demonstrate against the expansion of the country's defense cooperation with the United States, in the streets of Accra, Ghana, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

Hassan Ayariga, the founder of the All People's Congress (APC) party, rides on horseback during the protest.

Hassan Ayariga (C), the founder of the All People's Congress (APC) party, rides on horseback during a protest against the expansion of Ghana's defense cooperation with the United States, in the streets of Accra, Ghana, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN THOMPSON

Thousands of people on Wednesday took to the streets of Ghana's capital Accra to protest a military cooperation agreement with the United States, approved last week by the Ghanaian parliament with the support of the ruling party, despite an opposition boycott.

Rallying behind the slogan "Put Ghana First," the protest was called by a new group, the Ghana First Patriotic Front, and supported by opposition parties such as the National Democratic Congress.