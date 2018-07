Moroccans demonstrate to demand the release of Hirak detainees in Rabat, Morocco, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABDELHAK SENNA

Several thousand Moroccans protested on Sunday in the capital Rabat to demand the release of the main activist leaders from a protest movement in the northern Rif region, according to Moroccan authorities.

Numerous demonstrations have taken place since June 26, when a total of 53 activists were sentenced to between one and twenty years in prison for their participation in protests that shook the Rif region between 2016 and 2017.