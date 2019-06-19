Members of the Nepalese indigenous Newar community stage a protest rally against the Guthi Bill in Kathmandu, Nepal, Jun.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Nepal capital on Wednesday demanding the government to scrap a controversial bill to nationalize trusts that manage temples amid fears the move would jeopardize the centuries-old Hindu culture and religious traditions.

After days of protests, the authorities on Tuesday promised to withdraw the Guthi bill from parliament but those opposing the proposed legislation suspect that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led Communist Party government may bring back the bill described by its critics as “repressive”.