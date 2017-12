Protesters march during a demonstration against the pardon for ex-president Alberto Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

Riot police officers block the passage of protesters during a demonstration against the pardon for ex-president Alberto Fujimori, in Lima, Peru, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

Thousands of people on Monday demonstrated in cities across Peru against the pardon current President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski granted to former president Alberto Fujimori, which exempts him from completing a 25-year prison sentence for human rights violations.

In Lima, some 6,000 people took part peacefully. It ended with at least one arrest by the police, who attempted to disperse the demonstration with tear gas.