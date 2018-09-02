A supporter of a left wing movement holds a portrait of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during a protest rally against a government proposed pension reform plan in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Thousands of Russians protested Sunday in Moscow and other cities against government plans to raise the national pension age, after heeding the call to demonstrate from Russia's Communist Party and other left-wing organizations, an efe-epa journalist documented.

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday softened his stance on the reforms in a bid to quell protests, saying the retirement age for women would only rise from 55 to 60 instead of 63, as initially planned, while for men, the age would increase from 60 to 65.